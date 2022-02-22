Columbia HS girls fencing team advances to state tournament final

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The 10th-seeded Columbia High School girls fencing team defeated sixth-seeded and host McNair Academic of Jersey City, 15-12, in the semifinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s girls state team tournament on Monday, Feb. 21.

The Lady Cougars, who improved to a 10-1-1 record on the season, were scheduled to compete after press time against the winner of No. 4 seed Pingry and No. 1 seed Montgomery in the championship match on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Morris Hills High School in Rockaway.

In the first round, Columbia defeated seventh-seeded Bergen Tech, 14-13, on Feb. 9.

CHS then defeated No. 2 seed Morris Hills, 15-12, in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Morris Hills. The CHS foil squad went 7-2, with senior Emily Katoni at 3-0; and senior Susanna Mann and sophomore Mei Lee each at 2-1. The epee team also went 7-2, with junior Lindsey Minor and senior Phoebe Hill each at 3-0 and junior Eleanor VandeVusse at 1-2. Junior Harumi Garrison had one win for the saber team.

According to the NJSIAA, the Columbia girls team has won 12 state team titles, the most in state history. The Lady Cougars won four straight titles from 1998-2001 and four straight titles from 2003 to 2006. The other state tiles came in 2008, 2012, 2014 and 2015.

CHS finished second overall at the NJSIAA’s District 3 tournament held at North Hunterdon in Allandale on Feb. 6. Livingston finished first overall.