Columbia HS girls fencing team advances to state tournament semifinals

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — The 10th-seeded Columbia High School girls fencing team defeated No. 2 seed Morris Hills, 15-12, in the quarterfinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

The Lady Cougars, who improved to 8-1-1 on the season, will visit sixth-seeded McNair Academy of Jersey City in the semifinals on Monday, Feb. 21. The other semifinal pits No. 4 seed Pingry at No. 1 seed Morristown. The championship will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Morris Hills High School.

In the quarterfinal win, the CHS foil squad went 7-2, with senior Emily Katani at 3-0; and senior Susanna Mann and sophomore Mei Lee each at 2-1. The epee team also went 7-2, with junior Lindsey Minor and senior Phoebe Hill each at 3-0 and junior Eleanor VandeVusse at 1-2. Harumi Garrison had one win for the saber team.

In the first round, Columbia defeated seventh-seeded Bergen Tech, 14-13, on Feb. 9.