Columbia HS girls fencing team advances to the state tourney semifinals

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The seventh-seeded Columbia High girls fencing team defeated No. 10 seed North Hunterdon, 15-12, in the first round on Thursday, Feb. 20, on the road and upset No. 2 seed Montclair, 14-13, in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state team tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

The Cougars, who improved to 11-2 on the season, were scheduled to visit No. 3 seed Ridge in the semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 26, after press time. The final is Thursday, Feb. 27.

In the win over North Hunterdon, seniors Sarla Iyengar and Dilinna Oraedu each went 3-0, and senior Tia Goodson went 2-1 in epee; juniors Saanvi Rohatgi and Karol Agila each went 2-1 in sabre; and senior Charlotte Song went 2-1 in foil.

In the road win over Montclair, Agila and Rohatgi each went 2-1 in sabre; Berg went 2-1 in foil; and Oraedu went 2-1 in epee.

Meanwhile, the CHS boys fencing team enjoyed a solid season. The 11th-seeded Cougars finished with an 8-5 record on the season after falling to sixth-seeded Montclair Kimberley Academy, 19-8, in the first round of the NJSIAA’s state team tournament on Friday, Feb. 21. For the Cougars, sophomore Liam Wojchiechowski and junior Gareth Krecke each went 2-1 in foil.

