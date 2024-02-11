Columbia HS girls fencing team captures district title

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls fencing team captured the District 3 tournament championship on Sunday, Feb. 4, at North Hunterdon High School in Annandale.

The Cougars, under head coach Tiffani Ginlock, had 44 wins in the tournament. Livingston was second with 41 wins.

As a result of its district title, Columbia qualified for the state tournament.

Columbia won the foil weapon category with 17 wins. The foilists were junior Sydney Anrig, senior Mei Lee and junior Charlotte Song. Columbia also was second in epee and fourth in sabre.

Individually, Lee took second place in foil A-strip; junior Dilinna Oraedu was third in epee A-strip and junior Tia Goodson was second in epee B-strip.

The CHS girls team is having a great season with a recent 10-1 record.

The CHS girls team has won 12 state team championships.

Meanwhile, the CHS boys team finished fourth overall at the district tournament on the same day and site. Columbia had 46 wins, taking second place in foil (16 wins), second place in epee (15 wins) and fourth place in sabre (15 wins).

Senior Nigel Hu won the individual epee A-strip title with eight wins. Junior Jackson Wheeler won the individual epee C-strip title with six wins.