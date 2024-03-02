Columbia HS girls fencing team has good run in state tournament

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The fourth-seeded Columbia High School girls fencing team lost a heartbreaking 14-13 decision to No. 12 seed Livingston in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state team tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

In foil, senior Mei Lee went 3-0 and both junior Sydney Anrig and junior Charlotte Song each went 2-1. In epee, junior Dillina Oraedu went 2-1 and junior Tia Goodson went 1-1. In saber, senior Julia Wheeler, sophomore Karol Angila and junior Sherry Chen each went 1-2.

The Cougars finished the season with a 12-2 overall record with both losses to Livingston. CHS fell to Livingston, 16-11, Saturday, Dec. 16.

In the first round, CHS defeated 13th-seeded West Windsor-Plainsboro North High School, 16-11, in the round of 16 on Thursday, Feb. 15, at home. Wheeler went 2-1 in saber. Lee and Song each went 3-0 and Anrig went 2-0 in foil. Oraedu went 2-0 and junior Sarla Lyengar went 2-1 in epee.

Columbia this season won the District 3 state tournament championship on Sunday, Feb. 4.