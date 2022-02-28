Columbia HS girls fencing team is state tournament runner-up

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls fencing team, under longtime co-head coaches Art “Doc” Paulina and Frank Mustilli, enjoyed another great season.

The team finished as runner-up in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state girls team tournament. The 10th-seeded Lady Cougars fell to top-seeded Montgomery, 19-8, in the state championship on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Morris Hills High School in Rockaway.

Columbia, whose 12 state overall titles are the most in state tournament history, finished with a stellar 16-2 record on the season. The other loss was to Livingston, in the second match of the season, on Dec. 18.

Paulina commended the team’s great season. He said the senior leadership was key.

“They were a great team,” said Paulina, noting he was happy to see the parents at the championship match.

Though the Cougars came up short, Paulina was impressed by the team’s effort. “They never quit,” he said. “They cheered loudly up until the last bout and the last touch.”

The senior captains were Emily Katoni, who fenced on the foil A-strip; Ella Cervi, who fenced on the sabre A-strip; Susanna Mann, who fenced on the foil B-strip; Kate Spangler, who started off in foil and then moved to sabre; and Phoebe Hill, who fenced in epee.

The rest of the team consisted of junior B-strip sabre fencer Harumi Garrison; senior C-strip sabre fencer Bella Liquori; senior Maia Sinkler and sophomore Mei Lee, who fenced in foil; and junior A-strip epee fencer Lindsey Minor. The other epee fencers were senior Evalyn Rhody and junior Eleanor Vandevusse. Julia Wheeler, a sophomore, also fenced in sabre.

The Cougars upset No. 2 seed Morris Hills in the quarterfinal round and No. 6 seed McNair Academic in the semifinal round on Monday, Feb. 21.

Paulina earned his 500th victory on Jan. 25 when CHS defeated Hackettstown. Paulina has been coaching since 1993, while co-head coach Frank Mustilli has been coaching since 1989.

CHS finished second overall at the NJSIAA’s District 3 tournament, held at North Hunterdon in Allandale on Feb. 6. Livingston finished first overall.

The CHS boys head coach is Daryl White. The boys team this season finished 7-9.

Photos Courtesy of Nick Moramarco