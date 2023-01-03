Columbia HS girls hoops team has good showing at Blue and Gold Tournament

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls basketball team defeated West Milford 52-47 in overtime in the Blue and Gold Tournament at Pequannock High School on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Shana Desir had 18 points, six rebounds and three assists; Jaime Levi had 10 points and six rebounds; and Summer Lonning had 7 points, seven rebounds and four assists to lead the Cougars. Bella Galatt had 6 points, five rebounds and three steals; and Allie Harris had 4 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Columbia.

In the championship game of the tournament, Columbia lost to Pequannock 50-34 on Wednesday, Dec. 28, to move to a 3-4 record on the season. Desir had 8 points; Lonning had 6 points, five rebounds and six assists; Galatt had 5 points, six rebounds and three assists; and Levi, Harris and Leah Connell each had 4 points.