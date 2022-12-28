Columbia HS girls hoops team tops Mount St. Dominic

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Shana Desir had 11 points and six rebounds, and Bella Galatt had 8 points and six rebounds to lead the Columbia High School girls basketball team to a 35-22 win at Mount St. Dominic on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in Caldwell.

Summer Lonning had 7 points and five rebounds, Leah Connell had 4 points and 10 rebounds, and Allie Harris had 4 points and 10 rebounds for the Cougars.

Columbia fell to Pope John 56-23 on Thursday, Dec. 22, at home to move to a 2-3 record. Desir had 12 points and Lonning had 7 points and nine rebounds.