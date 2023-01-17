Columbia HS girls hoops tops East Orange

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls basketball team defeated East Orange Campus High School 38-16 on Thursday, Jan. 12, at East Orange Campus.

Talia Baptiste had 14 points and five rebounds; Shana Desir had 7 points, five rebounds and five steals; Summer Lonning had 4 points, four rebounds and three steals; Allie Harris had four points, four rebounds and three blocked shots; and Leah Connell had 3 points and three steals for the Cougars, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Columbia lost at West Essex High School on Saturday, Jan. 14. Baptiste had 22 points and Desir had 11 points.

The Cougars will host Mount St. Dominic on Thursday, Jan. 19, and visit Westfield on Tuesday, Jan. 24, both at 7 p.m.