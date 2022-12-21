Columbia HS girls hoops tops East Orange to begin the season

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Talia Baptiste had 11 points and three rebounds, Bella Galatt had 10 points and four assists, and Allie Harris had 9 points and five rebounds to lead the Columbia High School girls basketball team to a 47-25 win over East Orange Campus High School on Thursday, Dec. 15, at home.

Leah Connell had 7 points and six rebounds, and Shana Desir had 7 points and five steals in the Dec. 15 game.

Columbia lost to West Orange High School 37-33 on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Lady Cougars will host Pope John XXIII of Sparta on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 5:30 p.m. CHS will face West Milford High School at the Pequannock holiday tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 4 p.m. The tournament continues on Wednesday, Dec. 28, against an opponent and time to be determined.