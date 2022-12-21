Columbia HS girls hoops tops East Orange to begin the season

By on Comments Off on Columbia HS girls hoops tops East Orange to begin the season

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Talia Baptiste had 11 points and three rebounds, Bella Galatt had 10 points and four assists, and Allie Harris had 9 points and five rebounds to lead the Columbia High School girls basketball team to a 47-25 win over East Orange Campus High School on Thursday, Dec. 15, at home.

Leah Connell had 7 points and six rebounds, and Shana Desir had 7 points and five steals in the Dec. 15 game.

Columbia lost to West Orange High School 37-33 on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Lady Cougars will host Pope John XXIII of Sparta on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 5:30 p.m. CHS will face West Milford High School at the Pequannock holiday tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 4 p.m. The tournament continues on Wednesday, Dec. 28, against an opponent and time to be determined.

 

  

Columbia HS girls hoops tops East Orange to begin the season added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →