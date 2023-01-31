Columbia HS girls indoor track team captures county title

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls indoor track-and-field team captured the girls team overall title at the Essex County Indoor Track & Field Individual Championships held at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Here are a few major highlights from the CHS Cougars.

Mae Dowling won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 24.13 seconds, and she took third place in the 1,600-meter run in 5:19.16.

Emma Friedrich won the 1,600-meter run in 5:17.53, and she took second place in the 3,200-meter run in 12:12.32. Gianna Green won the high jump at 5 foot, 2 inches. Madison Stevens won the shot put at 37-3 ¼. Penda Fall took third place in the high jump at 4-10.

On the boys side, Columbia was led by Stevenson Memo, who won the 55-meter hurdles in 7.83 seconds. Darien Waite took third place in the shot put at 46-8, and Zhamir Rowan took eighth place in the 55-meter dash in 6.79.

Photos Courtesy of Columbia High School Athletics and Gary Mobley