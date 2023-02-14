Columbia HS girls indoor track team excels at state sectional meet

The Columbia girls indoor track team gathers after winning the county title at the Ocean Breeze Center in Staten Island, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 29.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls indoor track-and-field team took third place overall at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state Championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The Cougars had 36 points based on the top-six finishes in each event. Piscataway took first place with 57 points and Westfield was second with 45 ½ points.

The following Cougars had top-six finishes:

Madison Stevens, a junior, took first place in the shot put with a throw of 40 feet, 9 ¾ inches. Mae Dowling, a junior, took second place in both the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 22.38 seconds and the 1,600-meter run in 5:14.22. Gianna Green, a junior, took second place in the high jump at 5 feet. The 4×400-meter relay team of freshman Anna Cooper, junior Ava Davis, senior Cephia Reid and senior Makeda Lee took fifth place in 4:22.04. 

Stevens is the reigning state indoor Meet of Champions in the shot put.

The CHS boys team took eighth place overall with 15 points. Stevenson Memo, a junior, took first place in the 55-meter hurdles in 7.74. Zhamir Rowan, a junior, took fifth place in the 55-meter dash in 6.75. Rowan also took sixth place in the high jump at 5-6. Senior Darien Waite took fifth place in the shot put at 45-0 ½.

The top-six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state Championships at the Bennett Center on Saturday, Feb. 18.

