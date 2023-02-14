Columbia HS girls indoor track team excels at state sectional meet

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls indoor track-and-field team took third place overall at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state Championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The Cougars had 36 points based on the top-six finishes in each event. Piscataway took first place with 57 points and Westfield was second with 45 ½ points.

The following Cougars had top-six finishes:

Madison Stevens, a junior, took first place in the shot put with a throw of 40 feet, 9 ¾ inches. Mae Dowling, a junior, took second place in both the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 22.38 seconds and the 1,600-meter run in 5:14.22. Gianna Green, a junior, took second place in the high jump at 5 feet. The 4×400-meter relay team of freshman Anna Cooper, junior Ava Davis, senior Cephia Reid and senior Makeda Lee took fifth place in 4:22.04.

Stevens is the reigning state indoor Meet of Champions in the shot put.

The CHS boys team took eighth place overall with 15 points. Stevenson Memo, a junior, took first place in the 55-meter hurdles in 7.74. Zhamir Rowan, a junior, took fifth place in the 55-meter dash in 6.75. Rowan also took sixth place in the high jump at 5-6. Senior Darien Waite took fifth place in the shot put at 45-0 ½.

The top-six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state Championships at the Bennett Center on Saturday, Feb. 18.

