Columbia HS girls lacrosse team advances in the ECT

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The seventh-seeded Columbia High School girls lacrosse team defeated No. 10 seed West Orange 17-4 in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, April 28, at Lynn V. Profeta Field at Underhill Sports Complex.

Sophomore Margaret McManus had four goals and two assists, senior Sophia Randazza had three goals and one assist, sophomore Evie Campbell had two goals and three assists, senior Jamie Fardin had two goals and two assists, senior Katie O’Mara had two goals and one assist, and junior Olivia Fitzsimmons had two goals. Freshman Anabel MacGuire had one goal and two assists, and freshman Maddie McKinstrie had one goal. Senior Julianne Henigan made seven saves and freshman Elle Guillaume had three saves.

The Cougars improved to 6-5. They were scheduled to visit No. 2 seed Montclair in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 2, after press time.

In earlier action, the Cougars defeated Ramsey 8-6 on Monday, April 24, on the road. Fitzsimmons had three goals, one assist and five ground balls; Fardin and Randazza each had one goal and one assist, McManus and McKinstrie each had one goal; and MacGuire had six ground balls. Henigan had 11 saves.

Photo Courtesy of Douglas Zacker