Columbia HS girls lacrosse team advances to sectional quarterfinals

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Junior Margaret McManus scored seven goals, and senior Olivia Fitzsimmons scored six goals and added two assists to lead the eighth-seeded Columbia High School girls lacrosse team to a 19-15 win over ninth-seeded Livingston, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4 state tournament at Underhill Field on Wednesday, May 22.

Freshman Amelia Burroughs had two goals for the Cougars, who improved to 10-8 on the season. Columbia was scheduled to visit top-seeded Morristown in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, May 29, after press time.