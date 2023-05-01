Columbia HS girls lacrosse team defeats Kinnelon and Millburn

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls lacrosse team defeated Kinnelon and Millburn in back-to-back games.

Margaret McManus, a sophomore, scored four goals with one assist and sophomore Evie Campbell scored three goals to lead the Cougars to an 11-10 win at Kinnelon on Tuesday, April 18. Senior Jamie Fardin had one goal and three assists, junior Olivia Fitzsimmons had two goals and one assist, senior Katie O’Mara added two assists and senior Sophia Randazza added one assist. McManus had seven ground balls, and Campbell and Fardin each had six ground balls. Julianne Henigan made 10 saves.

Fitzsimmons scored four goals with one assist to power CHS to a 19-7 win over Millburn on Wednesday, April 19, at Lynn V. Profeta Field. Fardin and freshman Anabel MacGuire each had two goals and two assists, Campbell and McManus each had two goals, Kalina Taylor and Maddie McKinstrie each had one goal and one assist, junior Paloma Duvergne had one goal, and sophomore Elsa Kalderen had one assist. Fardin had five ground balls. Henigan made nine saves.

Columbia lost at New Providence 12-9 on Friday, April 21, to move to a 4-4 overall record on the season.

Fardin and McManus each had two goals, Randazza and MacGuire each had one goal and two assists, and Fitzsimmons, Campbell and senior Katie O’Mara each scored one goal. Henigan made nine saves.