Columbia HS girls lacrosse team defeats Mount Olive

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Olivia Fitzsimmons, a junior, had five goals and one assist; and senior Jamie Fardin had four goals and two assists to lead the Columbia High School girls lacrosse team to a 16-6 win over Mount Olive on Friday, May 5, in Mount Olive.

Sophomore Margaret McManus had three goals and one assist; freshman Anabel MacGuire had two goals; and sophomore Evie Campbell and senior Sophia Randazza each had one goal and one assist. Senior Julianne Henigan had 12 saves. The Cougars improved to 7-6 overall on the season.

In their previous game, the seventh-seeded Cougars lost at No. 2 seed Montclair 19-9 in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on Tuesday, May 2.

Fitzsimmons had four goals and one assist; McManus had two goals; Fardin had one goal and two assists; and Randazza and MacGuire each had one goal. Henigan made 16 saves.

Photos Courtesy of Douglas Zacker