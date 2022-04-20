Columbia HS girls lacrosse team defeats Villa Walsh

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Sophomore Olivia Fitzsimmons had four goals and junior Jamie Fardin had three goals and one assist to propel the Columbia High School girls lacrosse team to a 12-6 road win over Villa Walsh on Wednesday, April 13, to improve to a 4-2 record.

Freshmen Margaret McManus and Evie Campbell each had two goals and one assist, and sophomore Susanna Knutsen had one goal. Fardin also had six ground balls and four draw controls, while Fitzsimmons had five ground balls and senior Kat Turi had four ground balls. Senior Tess Price and senior Isioma Grant each had three ground balls. Junior Julianne Hatton-Henigan made 12 saves.

Columbia will host Cranford on Thursday, April 21, at 4:15 p.m.; visit Whippany Park on Saturday, April 23, at 10 a.m.; and visit Mount St. Dominic Academy on Tuesday, April 26, at 4 p.m.