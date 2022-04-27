Columbia HS girls lacrosse team defeats Whippany Park

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Jamie Fardin, a junior, had two goals and an assist, and freshman Margaret McManus and sophomore Olivia Fitzsimmons each had two goals to lead the Columbia High School girls lacrosse team to a 10-5 win at Whippany Park on Saturday, April 23.

Evie Campbell, a freshman, had one goal, and Kat Turi had one assist. Fardin and Fitzsimmons each had five ground balls; senior Tess Price, senior Ada Stout and Turi each had four ground balls. Fardin had four draw controls, and Turi had three draw controls.

In earlier action, Columbia lost to Cranford, 11-10, on Thursday, April 21, at Underhill Field. Fardin had five goals, six ground balls and five draw controls; sophomore Susanna Knutsen had three goals and two ground balls; Fitzsimmons had one goal and two ground balls; and Turi had one goal and four ground balls.

Columbia was scheduled to visit Mount St. Dominic Academy on Tuesday, April 26, in Caldwell after press time. Columbia will visit Cedar Grove on Thursday, April 28, at 4:30 p.m. and play in an Essex County Tournament first-round game on Saturday, April 30, against an opponent to be determined.