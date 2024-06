MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls lacrosse team finished a good season.

The eighth-seeded Cougars lost at top-seeded Morristown, 16-3, in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4 state tournament on Wednesday, May 29.

Senior Olivia Fitzsimmons had two goals, junior Evie Campbell had one goal and junior Margaret McManus had one assist for the Cougars, who finished the season with a 10-9 overall record.