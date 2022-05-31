Columbia HS girls lacrosse team enjoys solid season

Connect on Linked in

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls lacrosse team, under head coach Steve Ramos, enjoyed a solid season, finishing with a 9-7 record.

Columbia lost to Ridge, 11-5, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4, tournament on May 19.

The key contributors for Columbia this season were junior Jamie Fardin, sophomore Olivia Fitzsimmons, sophomore Susanna Knutsen, freshman Evie Campbell, freshman Margaret McManus, senior Kat Turi, junior Katie O’Mara, junior Sophia Randazza, junior Cornelia Hetherington, sophomore Molly Bigelow, senior Isioma Grant, senior Tess Price, junior Riley Silverstein, junior Allie Harris, junior goalie Julianne Hatton-Henigan and senior goalie Kate Rohan.