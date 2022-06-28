Columbia HS girls lacrosse team enjoys successful year

Connect on Linked in

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls lacrosse team, under head coach and Maplewood resident Steve Ramos, enjoyed a successful season.

The Lady Cougars finished with a 9-7 overall record, including a 6-2 mark in the New Jersey Interscholastic Girls Lacrosse League–Independence Division.

Columbia this season was led by seniors Kat Turi, Ada Stout and Isioma Grant; juniors Jamie Fardin and Julianne Hatton-Henigan (goalie); sophomores Olivia Fitzsimmons and Susanna Knutsen; and freshmen Evie Campbell and Margaret McManus.

In the all-Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division, Stout, Hatton-Henigan, Fardin and Fitzsimmons made the first team; Turi, Knutsen and Campbell made the second team; and Grant received honorable mention.

In the all–NJIGLL–Independence Division, Stout, Hatton-Henigan and Fardin made the first team; Fitzsimmons and Knutsen made the second team; and Campbell received honorable mention.

The Independence Division all-stars selected by the conference coaches are Fardin, Hatton-Henigan and Stout.

In addition, Ramos, a former CHS player, was named the NJIGLL–Independence Division coach of the year.

Photo Courtesy of Carol Velez Fardin.