Columbia HS girls lacrosse team enjoys victories

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls lacrosse team defeated Livingston and Cedar Grove in consecutive games to improve to 9-7 overall on the season.

Olivia Fitzsimmons had five goals, and Evie Campbell and Katie O’Mara each had three goals to lead the Cougars to a 15-8 win over Livingston on Wednesday, May 10, in Livingston. Jamie Fardin had three goals, Anabel MacGuire had one goal and two assists, and Margaret McManus had one goal. Julianne Henigan made nine saves for the Cougars.

McManus had three goals and two assists, Fardin had three goals and one assist, and Fitzsimmons had three goals to propel Columbia to a 13-9 road win over Cedar Grove on Saturday, May 13. Sophia Randazza had two goals and one assist, and O’Mara and MacGuire each had one goal. Elle Guillaume made six saves for Columbia.

In previous action, Columbia lost a tough 12-10 home decision to Madison on Monday, May 8. O’Mara had three goals and one assist, McManus had three goals, Randazza and Fardin each had one goal and one assist, and Fitzsimmons and Campbell each had one goal.