Columbia HS girls lacrosse team goes 1-1 in the ECT

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The ninth-seeded Columbia High School girls lacrosse team defeated No. 8 seed Mount Saint Dominic Academy, 9-3, in the first round before losing to top-seeded West Essex, 13-3, in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament.

Susanna Knutsen had four goals, Kat Turi had two goals and one assist, Margaret McManus had two goals, and Jamie Fardin had one goal and two assists for Columbia in the 9-3 win over Mount Saint Dominic Academy on Saturday, April 30, in Caldwell.

Fardin, Evie Campbell and Ada Stout each had four ground balls. Julianne Hatton-Henigan made 17 saves.

Columbia lost to top-seeded West Essex, 13-3, in the quarterfinals on Monday, May 2, in North Caldwell to move to a 7-5 overall record. McManus had two goals; Olivia Fitzsimmons had one goal and Turi had one assist.