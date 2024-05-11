Columbia HS girls lacrosse team has good run in Essex County Tournament

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The fifth-seeded Columbia High School girls lacrosse team had a good run in the Essex County Tournament.

The Cougars defeated No. 12 seed West Orange, 17-12, Saturday, May 4, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament at Underhill Field. Junior Margaret McManus had six goals, sophomore Anabel MacGuire had four goals and two assists, senior Olivia Fitzsimmons had three goals and one assist and freshman Amelia Burroughs had three goals for the Cougars. Freshman Kira Abel had one goal. Freshman Phoebe Perlman made 10 saves.

CHS lost at No. 4 seed West Essex, 13-12, in the quarterfinals on Monday, May 6, in North Caldwell. McManus had four goals, Fitzsimmons had three goals, Abel and MacGuire each had

two goals and junior Evie Campbell had one goal. CHS moved to 7-5 on the season.

In previous action, the Cougars defeated Pascack Valley, 18-10, Monday, April 29, at home and lost at Cranford, 18-12, Thursday, May 2. Fitzsimmons and McManus each had four goals and Campbell and MacGuire each had three goals in the win over Pascack Valley. McManus had five goals in the loss to Cranford.