Columbia HS girls lacrosse team has impressive 2-0 start

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls lacrosse team was off to a 2-0 start to the season.

The Cougars defeated Governor Livingston 16-9 in the season opener on Monday, April 3, at Mountainside. Senior Jamie Fardin had five goals; sophomore Evie Campbell and senior Katie O’Mara each had three goals and one assist; junior Olivia Fitzsimmons had two goals; and freshman Anabel MacGuire and Margaret McManus each had one goal to lead the Cougars. Senior Julianne Henigan made nine saves for Columbia.

McManus had four goals and one assist; Fitzsimmons had three goals; Campbell had two goals and two assists; Fardin had two goals and one assist; and MacGuire had two goals in the 14-4 win at Pequannock on Wednesday, April 5.

Here are upcoming games:

April 13: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

April 15: at Morris Knolls, 10 a.m.

April 18: at Kinnelon, 4:30 p.m.

April 19: vs. Millburn, 4 p.m.

