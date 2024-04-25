Columbia HS girls lacrosse team holds off Morristown Beard, 15-14

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls lacrosse team defeated Morristown Beard, 15-14, April 15 on the road.

Senior Olivia Fitzsimmons had five goals, junior Evie Campbell had three goals, junior Margaret McManus had four goals and three assists and sophomore Anabel MacGuire had one goal and three assists to lead the Cougars.

Columbia then lost to West Morris, 19-14, at Lynn V. Profeta Field at Underhill Sports Complex on April 19. McManus had five goals, Fitzsimmons had four goals, senior Susanna Knutsen had two goals and Campbell, MacGuire and freshman Kira Abel each had one goal. MacGuire also had two assists. CHS moved to a 4-3 record on the season.