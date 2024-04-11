Columbia HS girls lacrosse team jolts Kinnelon

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Margaret McManus had seven goals and Olivia Fitzsimmons had three goals and four assists to lead the Columbia High School girls lacrosse team to a 17-11 win over Kinnelon on Thursday, April 4, at home for its first win of the season.

Amelia Burroughs had one goal and one assist. The Cougars got one goal each from Evie Campbell, Kira Abel and Maddie McKinstrie. Phoebe Perlman made nine saves for CHS, which improved to 1-1.

CHS lost to Westwood, 9-6, in the season opener on Monday, April 1, at home.

Columbia will visit New Providence on Thursday, April 11; host Sparta on Saturday, April 13, at 10 a.m. and visit Morristown Beard on Monday, April 15.