Columbia HS girls lacrosse team posts victories

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls lacrosse team defeated Newark Academy, 7-4, on the road on Monday, April 4, in Livingston.

Katie O’Mara had two goals and one assist; Jamie Fardin and Olivia Fitzsimmons each had two goals; and Evie Campbell had one goal and three assists. Julianne Hatton-Henigan made nine saves.

Columbia fell to Bernards, 9-3, on Saturday, April 9, to move to a 2-2 record on the season. Fitzsimmons had two goals, and Campbell had one goal.

Columbia visited Livingston on Monday, April 11, and brought home a 10-9 win. Margaret McManus had three goals and three assists, Campbell and Fitzsimmons each had two goals and one assist, and Fardin had one goal and one assist. Columbia improved to 3-2 on the season.