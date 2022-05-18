Columbia HS girls lacrosse team posts victories

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls lacrosse team defeated Governor Livingston and West Orange last week.

Freshman Evie Campbell and sophomores Susanna Knutsen and Olivia Fitzsimmons each had two goals and one assist to lead Columbia to a 9-6 home win over Governor Livingston on Wednesday, May 11. Junior Jamie Fardin had one goal and two assists, and junior Sophia Randazza and freshman Margaret McManus each had one goal. Senior Kate Rohan and junior Julianne Hatton-Henigan each made nine saves.

Fardin had five goals, Knutsen had three goals and three assists, and Campbell had three goals and two assists in the 19-7 home win over West Orange on Friday, May 13. Randazza had two goals and two assists, junior Katie O’Mara had two goals, and junior Kalina Taylor, Fitzsimmons and junior Ava Stecker each had one goal. Hatton-Henigan made 10 saves, and Rohan had one save.

Columbia lost to Madison, 14-6, on Saturday, May 14, to move to a 9-6 record.