MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls soccer team, under first-year head coach Sarah Cortes, featured four players who earned all–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors, as voted by the divisional coaches.

Ava Davis made the first team, Lily Westhelle made the second team, and Anya Terry and Cephia Reid received honorable mention.

Columbia had a 6-10-1 record this season.