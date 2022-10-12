Columbia HS girls soccer team advances to ECT first round

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Anya Terry scored two goals, including one in overtime, to lead the 16th-seeded Columbia High School girls soccer team to a 3-2 win over No. 17 seed Belleville in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Monday, Oct. 10, at Underhill Field in Maplewood.

“She’s become our top-producing attacker this season,” said CHS head coach Sarah Cortes of Terry, who also had an assist on Evie Campbell’s goal. Lily Westhelle had an assist for Columbia, which improved to 4-5-1 on the season and was scheduled to visit No. 1 seed Montclair in the first round on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 4 p.m.

Columbia also beat Belleville, 4-2, on Sept. 29. Columbia lost to Caldwell, 3-0, on Monday, Oct. 3, at home, and West Essex, 2-0, on Thursday, Oct. 6, in North Caldwell.