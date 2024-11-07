Columbia HS girls soccer team advances to state sectional quarterfinals

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Senior Evie Campbell scored two goals to lead the seventh-seeded Columbia High School girls soccer team to a 4-0 win over No. 10 seed Woodbridge in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament on Monday, Nov. 4, at Underhill Sports Complex’s Lynn V. Profeta Field.

Junior Juliet Givoni had a goal and an assist, junior Riley Rucker had a goal, senior Anya Terry and Sammy Campione each had an assist and senior Jos Brophy made nine saves for the Cougars, who improved to 9-9-1 on the season.

The Cougars will visit No. 2 seed Bayonne in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 5 p.m. The winner will face either No. 3 seed Bridgewater-Raritan or No. 11 seed Franklin in the semifinals on Monday, Nov. 11. 

  

