Columbia HS girls soccer team defeats Secaucus

SECAUCUS, NJ — Freshman Kaya Rosen scored two goals to lead the Columbia High School girls soccer team to a 6-1 win over Secaucus on Monday, Oct. 14, at Secaucus in an independent game.

The Cougars snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 5-7 on the season.

Senior Evie Campbell had a goal and two assists, junior Juliet Givoni had a goal and an assist, junior Sydney Davis and Grace Nelson each had a goal, Sammy Campione had two assists and senior Anya Terry had one assist.

The Cougars, under head coach Mateo Green, received the No. 13 seed in the Essex County Tournament. They were scheduled to host No. 20 seed Payne Tech in the third preliminary round on Tuesday, Oct. 15, after press time.

If the Cougars won, they will visit No. 4 seed West Orange in the first round on Thursday, Oct. 17.

If the Cougars win in the first round, they will play in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Oct. 19, against either No. 5 seed West Essex, No. 12 seed Newark Academy or No. 21 seed Orange.

In earlier action, Columbia lost at Newark Academy 2-0 on Monday, Oct. 7, in Livingston in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional game.