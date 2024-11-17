Columbia HS girls soccer team ends season

Connect on Linked in

BAYONNE, NJ — The seventh-seeded Columbia High School girls soccer team lost at second-seeded Bayonne, 2-0, in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament on Thursday, Nov. 7.

The Cougars, under first-year head coach Mateo Green, finished with a 9-10-1 record.

Columbia beat No. 10 seed Woodbridge, 4-0, in the first round on Monday, Nov. 4, at Underhill Sports Complex/Lynn V. Profeta Field.

Photo by Joe Ragozzino