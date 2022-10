MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls soccer team lost at top-seeded Montclair, 3-1, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament.

Haley Kampner scored the goal for Columbia. Josie Brophy made nine saves. Columbia moved to 4-6-1 on the season. Montclair is ranked No. 10 in the state by the Star-Ledger.

In the preliminary round, Columbia defeated Belleville, 3-2, in overtime on Monday, Oct. 10.