Columbia HS girls soccer team posts two straight wins

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Columbia High School girls soccer team won two straight games, defeating Belleville and Newark Tech, both at Underhill Sports Complex/Lynn V. Profeta Field. Senior Evie Campbell and sophomore Vivian Kubany each had a goal in the 2-0 win over Belleville on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Freshman Kaya Rosen had two goals and one assist in the 6-0 win over Newark Tech on Friday, Sept. 27. Campbell scored two goals, Kubany had one goal and one assist, freshman Stevie Markovic had one goal and freshman Safi Griffiths, Sammy Campione and senior Julia Hartley each had one assist.

Columbia lost to Bridgewater–Raritan, 7-0, on Monday, Sept. 30, to move to a 4-5 on the season.

In earlier action, Campione and junior Riley Rucker each scored a goal, and junior Juliet Givoni had one assist in the 2-1 win over Bloomfield on Friday, Sept. 13, at home. Senior goalie Jos Brophy made six saves. It was the first win for new head coach Mateo Green, who is a 2018 CHS graduate and former standout goalie for the Cougars. In the next game, the Cougars defeated Golda Och Academy, 8-1, Tuesday, Sept. 17, in West Orange. Rucker scored three goals and Campbell had two goals. Givoni, Hartley and Kubany each had a goal. Rosen had three assists, junior Sydney Davis had two assists and Markovic added one assist.

CHS lost at Bayonne, 5-0, on Friday, Sept. 20, and lost to Dayton, 2-1, on Monday, Sept. 23, in Springfield. Campbell scored a goal on an assist from senior Anya Terry in the game against Dayton.

The Cougars were scheduled to visit Caldwell on Tuesday, Oct. 1, after press time and will visit both Kearny on Saturday, Oct. 5, at noon and Newark Academy on Monday, Oct. 7, at 4 p.m. in Livingston.