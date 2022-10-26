Columbia HS girls soccer team preps for state tournament

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls soccer team hopes to make a strong run in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament.

Columbia, seeded 13th, will visit fourth-seeded Livingston in the first round on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. The winner will face the winner of No. 5 Kearny and No. 12 Fair Lawn in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Columbia defeated Bloomfield, 1-0, on Monday, Oct. 17.

Anya Terry scored for Columbia. Josie Brophy and Julia Hartley each had five saves.

Columbia then lost to both Governor Livingston, 4-0, on Thursday, Oct. 20, and Mount Saint Mary, 3-2, on Saturday, Oct. 22, to move to a 6-8-1 record on the season.