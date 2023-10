MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The 13th-seeded Columbia High School girls soccer team defeated No. 20 seed Orange, 10-0, in the preliminary round on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Underhill Sports Complex and lost at fourth-seeded Millburn, 3-0, in the first round on Thursday, Oct. 12, to move to a 6-6 overall record this season.