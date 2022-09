Connect on Linked in

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls soccer team defeated Cedar Grove, 3-2, on Sept. 13 for its first win of the season.

Lily Westhelle, a junior, had two goals, and sophomore Evie Campbell had one goal.

CHS lost to Newark East Side, 3-1, on Friday, Sept. 16, at home to move to a 1-2 record.

Columbia lost to Millburn, 4-0, in the season opener on Sept. 8 at home.