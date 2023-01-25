Columbia HS girls swim team enjoys good efforts at county championships

Connect on Linked in

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls swimming teams, under head coach Maggie Keenan, enjoyed great efforts at the Essex County Swimming Championships at New Jersey Institute of Technology on Monday, Jan. 16.

The girls team finished in fourth place overall. The boys team placed seventh overall.

Here are their top-six finishes:

Girls

200-yard medley relay: third place, Lilah Secher, Amina Jones, Ava Lee and Emma Robinson.

100-yard butterfly: sixth place, Lee.

200-yard freestyle relay: fourth place, Jones, Julia Feinberg, Lee and Robinson.

100-yard backstroke: third place, Secher, and fourth place, Lee.

100-yard breaststroke: sixth place, Robinson.

Boys