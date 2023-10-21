Columbia HS girls tennis team has good run in the state tournament

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The fourth-seeded Columbia High School girls tennis team defeated No. 12 seed Piscataway, 5-0, in the quarterfinals at the South Orange Baird Center tennis courts and lost at top-seeded Ridge, 4-1, in the semifinals on Thursday, Oct. 12, in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament.

CHS defeated Verona, 5-0, Friday, Oct. 12, in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division match to move to an 8-7 record this season. CHS defeated Dayton of Springfield, 5-0, Wednesday, Oct. 11, at the Baird Center courts on senior day.