Columbia HS girls track is county co-champion

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls indoor track-and-field team tied Montclair for first place in the team standings at the Essex County Individual Championships held at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Columbia and Montclair both had 38 points based on the top-six finishes in each event.

Sophomore Peyton Hollis won the 400-meter dash in 58.44 and the 800-meter run in 2:20.80.

Emma Friedrich, a junior, took second place in the 3,200-meter run in 12 minutes, 14.46 seconds.

Sophomore Madison Stevens took second place in the shot put with a throw of 37 feet, 9 1/4 inches.

The 4-x-400-meter relay team took fifth place in 4:26.05.

Sophomore Ava Davis took seventh place in the 200-meter dash in 27.35.

On the boys’ side, Columbia finished in fifth place in the team standings with 23 points.

Senior Nate Lindstrom took second place in the 3,200-meter run in 10:26.06, while senior Aaron Glassman took fourth place in 10:32.78 and junior Daniel Batkus took sixth place in 10:34.43 in the same event.

In the 1,600-meter run, Batkus placed third in 4:48.74, and senior Javier Casella took sixth place in 4:52.81.

Junior Darien Waite took fifth place in the shot put with a throw of 41 feet, 11 inches. Sophomore Zhamir Rowan took sixth place in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.72. Rowan also took eighth place in the high jump, at 5 feet, 4 inches.

The head coach for Columbia is Taylor Iraggi.

Photos Courtesy of Taylor Iraggi/CHS head coach