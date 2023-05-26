Columbia HS girls track is runner-up at county meet

Connect on Linked in

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls track and field team finished in second place overall at the Essex County Championships, Thursday and Friday, May 18-19, at Schools Stadium in Newark.

The Cougars had 65 points. Montclair finished first with 76 points.

Here are the CHS girls top results:

800-meter run: first place: Mae Dowling, 2 minutes, 22.50 seconds.

1,600-meter run: first place: Dowling, 5:15.08; fourth place: Emma Friedlich, 5:32.31.

3,200-meter run: first place: Friedlich, 11:47.09.

100-meter hurdles: third place: Gianna Green, 16.32; sixth place: Penda Fall, 17:06.

High jump: first place: Green, 5 feet, 4 inches.

Discus: second place: Madison Stevens, 113-5.

Shot put: third place: Stevens, 37-8 ¼.

The CHS boys team finished in fourth place with 50 points. Seton Hall Prep finished in first place with 129 points, followed by Livingston (59 points) and Montclair (55.33).

Here are the CHS boys top results: