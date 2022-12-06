Columbia HS girls volleyball players earn SEC honors

The Columbia High School girls volleyball team is shown during a match this season. Columbia finished with an 18-8 record this season.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls volleyball team, which had a great season with an 18-8 overall record this fall, featured seven players who earned all–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors.

First team:

  • Zoe Hall, junior captain and outside hitter. This was her third year on varsity. She posted 119 kills, 101 digs and 61 aces this season.
  • Allie Harris, senior captain and middle blocker. This was her second year on varsity. She posted 117 kills, 48 blocks and 43 aces.

Second team:

  • Julia Roses, senior captain and setter. In her second year on varsity — it would have been her third year, but she elected to sit out the COVID-19 2021 spring season, according to CHS head coach Juan Bas — Roses broke 300-plus career assists. She posted 245 assists for the season, despite being injured for the first four matches.
  • Maddy Casto, sophomore. In her first year on varsity, Castro collected 57 blocks and 85 kills. 
  • Sinikka Reynolds Vickberg, sophomore outside hitter. She posted 100 kills, 36 digs and 32 aces this season.

Honorable mention:

  • Julianne Hatton-Henigan, senior opposite and middle blocker. She had 43 kills and 34 blocks in her second second season on varsity.
  • Paloma Duvergne, junior. This was her second season on varsity. She had 60-plus assists for the first three matches of the season and finished with 158 assists.

