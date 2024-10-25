Columbia HS girls volleyball team advances to ECT quarterfinals

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The sixth-seeded Columbia High School girls volleyball team defeated No. 11 seed Newark Academy 25-18, 25-21, on Saturday, Oct. 19, at home to advance to the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament.

Senior outside hitter Sinnika Reynolds-Vickberg had seven kills and three digs, senior setter Lucy Hummel had seven assists, senior middle blocker Maddy Casto had four blocks and three kills and senior outside hitter Corynna Manjos had four kills for the Cougars.

CHS was scheduled to visit No. 3 seed Livingston in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Oct. 22, after press time. The winner will face either No. 2 seed Verona or No. 7 seed Montclair Kimberley Academy in the semifinals on Thursday, Oct. 24, at Livingston.

The final is Saturday, Oct. 26, at Bloomfield at 1 p.m.

In earlier action, Columbia lost at Wayne Valley 25-16, 25-22, on Wednesday, Oct. 16, in an independent match.

Corynna Manjos had eight digs, two kills and two blocks. Reynolds-Vickberg had seven kills. Senior libero Libby Kosik had five digs. Senior middle blocker Frannie Behaylo had four digs. Junior setter Dani Ehrlich had five digs.

The Cougars defeated Newark Vocational 25-19, 25-14 on Monday, Oct. 21, at Newark Vocational in an independent match to improve to 12-4 on the season. Reynolds-Vickberg had six kills, Hummel had 12 assists and Manjos had four kills.