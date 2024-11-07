Columbia HS girls volleyball team advances to state sectional quarterfinals

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The sixth-seeded Columbia High School girls volleyball team defeated No. 11 seed Plainfield 25-11, 25-16 in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament on Monday, Nov. 4, at home.

Senior Libby Kosik had 16 digs, senior Lucy Hummel had 15 assists and three digs, senior Sinikka Reynolds-Vickberg had five kills and four digs and senior Corynna Manjos had five kills to lead the Cougars, who improved to 14-8 on the season.

Columbia will face either No. 3 seed Watchung Hill or No. 14 seed Newark East Side in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Nov. 7, at the higher-seeded school. The semifinals are Saturday, Nov. 9, and the final is Tuesday, Nov. 12.