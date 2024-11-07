Columbia HS girls volleyball team advances to state sectional quarterfinals

By on Comments Off on Columbia HS girls volleyball team advances to state sectional quarterfinals

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The sixth-seeded Columbia High School girls volleyball team defeated No. 11 seed Plainfield 25-11, 25-16 in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament on Monday, Nov. 4, at home.

Senior Libby Kosik had 16 digs, senior Lucy Hummel had 15 assists and three digs, senior Sinikka Reynolds-Vickberg had five kills and four digs and senior Corynna Manjos had five kills to lead the Cougars, who improved to 14-8 on the season.

Columbia will face either No. 3 seed Watchung Hill or No. 14 seed Newark East Side in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Nov. 7, at the higher-seeded school. The semifinals are Saturday, Nov. 9, and the final is Tuesday, Nov. 12.

  

Columbia HS girls volleyball team advances to state sectional quarterfinals added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →