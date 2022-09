MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls volleyball team defeated Caldwell in three sets on Friday, Sept. 16, at home. Columbia won the first set, 25-21. After Caldwell won the second set, 25-19, Columbia won the third and decisive set, 25-17.

Zoe Hall had seven kills and six digs, Sinikka Reynolds-Vickberg had five kills and two digs, Allie Harris had five kills, and Julia Roses had 18 assists to lead CHS, which improved to 3-1 on the season.