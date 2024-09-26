Columbia HS girls volleyball team enjoys fine start to the season

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls volleyball team enjoyed a 3-0 start to the season, before losing to West Essex.

The Cougars defeated Dayton on Monday, Sept. 9 in the season opener in Springfield and defeated Nutley three days later at home, both by two games.

CHS defeated Montclair Kimberley in three games on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at home. MKA won the first game by a 26-24 score, before the Cougars won the next two by scores of 25-23 and 25-19. Senior Coryna Manjos had nine kills and junior Jordan Magid had seven kills to lead CHS. Senior Lucy Hummel recorded 20 assists. Senior Libby Kosik had 12 digs and four assists. Manjos also had four digs. Senior Sinikka Reynolds-Vickberg had five kills.

Columbia lost at West Essex on Friday, Sept. 20, in North Caldwell. Manjos had seven kills and three digs. Magid had five kills. Kosik had five assists. Hummel recorded 19 assists. Reynolds-Vickberg posted five kills. Senior Ava Lee, senior Frannie Behaylo and junior Dani Ehrlich also contributed for CHS.

The following are upcoming Columbia matches:

Sept. 26: vs. Montclair, 4 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Barringer, in Newark, 4 p.m.

Sept. 30: at Nutley, 4 p.m.

Oct. 1: vs. Caldwell, 4 p.m.