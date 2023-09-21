Columbia HS girls volleyball team enjoys good start to the season

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls volleyball team defeated Caldwell, 25-17, 25-20, Thursday, Sept. 14, at Caldwell to improve to 3-2 on the season, ending a two-match losing streak.
The Cougars this season have been led by senior outside hitter Zoe Hall, junior outside hitter Sinikka Reynolds-Vickberg, senior libero Anne Sullivan, senior setter Paloma Duvergne, junior opposite Corynna Manjos, junior middle blocker Frannie Behaylo and sophomore middle blocker Jordan Magid.
Here are other upcoming matches:
- Sept. 21: vs. West Orange, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 22: vs. Bloomfield, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 23: at Millburn invitational, 8:30 a.m.
- Sept. 26: at Nutley, 4 p.m.