Columbia HS girls volleyball team enjoys great run this season

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The sixth-seeded Columbia High School girls volleyball team enjoyed a great run in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament.

The Cougars, under longtime head coach Juan Bas, won two matches to advance to the semifinals, but lost at No. 2 seed Union City, 25-22, 25-20 on Saturday, Nov. 9, to finish with a stellar 15-9 record this season.

It marked the first time that the Cougars had gone this far in the state tournament in recent memory.

In the first round, the Cougars defeated No. 11 seed Plainfield, 25-11, 25-16, on Monday, Nov. 4, at home.

Columbia upset No. 3 seed Watchung Hills, 22-25, 25-21, 26-24, in Warren on Thursday, Nov. 7, in the quarterfinals. Senior outside hitter Sinikka Reynolds-Vickberg had 14 kills and six digs. Senior libero Libby Kosik had 12 digs and three assists. Senior setter Lucy Hummel had 20 assists. Senior middle blocker Maddy Casto had seven kills. Sophomore outside hitter Azra Dedovic and junior middle blocker Jordan Magid each had four kills. Malia Doyle had four digs.